Allied Market Research (AMR) Announces Promotion of Vinod Gadekar to Chief Operating Officer

PORTLAND, Ore., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research, a market research and consulting firm based in Portland, announces the promotion of Vinod Gadekar to the Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mr. Gadekar has been with the company for more than seven years.

As the COO, Mr. Vinod Gadekar will be charged with driving the global development of the company, as well as overseeing web development, oversee business strategy and operation, and public affairs and day-to-day operations of the company. Moreover, he will be associated with executing various processes and operations, develop and launch the software and innovative products, and formulate new strategies for business development.

"I am thrilled to serve as Allied Market Research' Chief Operating Officer in the future," said Mr. Vinod Gadekar. "We have enthusiastic and cooperative teams at Allied Market Research, and I am excited to contribute to the next phase of Allied's journey as we try to expand our resources and operations. Since my first day at this company, it's been a joyful experience and it makes me proud to see how Allied Market Research has grown in the last few years. I appreciate the opportunity to help the company grow even further."

Prior to his responsibilities of COO at Allied Market Research, he has played an instrumental role in the development of the company's new product Avenue, the online subscription-based database of market research reports. He has been pivotal as a strategist, and introduced business development strategies, formulated expansion strategies, and oversaw branding activities.

His role has been vital in gaining recognition for Allied Market Research as one of the 10 Best Market Research Consultants in 2019 from Silicon India magazine.

"For us, Vinod has been a vital part of our company, and was responsible for our exponential financial growth and business decisions during his tenure as Director of Sales, Strategy, And Innovations," said Mr. Pawan Kumar, the Chief Executive Officer of Allied Market Research. "As COO, Vinod will continue his involvement in the business operations of the company, ensuring our teams get strong support and helping the company to grow."

Mr. Vinod Gadekar completed his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Master's degree in Business Administration, Management, and Operations from the University of Pune, India. He started his professional career with accounting in Pune. He is one of the early investors and co-founders of Allied Analytics, LLP. He possesses experience in real estate, and was the Head of the company, Budgeted Flats. Moreover, he is involved in the fast-food chain business in Pune. He joined Allied Market Research as Director in 2016 before being promoted to the Chief Operating Officer.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting services to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

