Customized Premixes Market Receives Impetus from Health-Conscious Consumers, Projects Future Market Insights

DUBAI, UAE, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The customized premixes market is scheduled to expand at a healthy 7.3% CAGR from 2020-2030, concludes Future Market Insights in its report on the subject.

Rising concerns over nutrient losses during food processing have tipped off manufacturers who are capitalizing on introducing customized flavors with the objective of re-enriching foods post-processing. Additionally, consumption of functional foods is increasing due to increasing awareness about consuming a healthy diet.

Heightened concerns about health issues such as gastrointestinal tract infections is boosting the growth of customized premixes. The consumption of these foods aid several microorganisms residing within the GI tract in maintaining a balance in immunological, physiological and nutritional functions.

Customized premixes are usually used in the powdered form due to their relative stability. Powdered premixes cover a variety of food applications such as low-fat milk powders, health drink powders, etc.

"Increasing demand for fortified foods due to increasing consumer awareness about various nutrient-rich products for improving texture, color and taste shall drive the customized premixes market growth," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from FMI's Customized Premixes Market Report

Customized premixes market shall reach a value of US$ 2.0 Bn by 2030

by 2030 Powdered customized premixes usage shall surge due to ease of application across the forecast period

North America shall dominate the global customized premixes market

shall dominate the global customized premixes market Market players are increasing their forays across untapped regions to expand their business prospects in the long-run

Customized Premixes Market- Key Trends

Surging popularity of packaged foods is catapulting customized premixes applications across the food & beverage industry

Extensive advertising and sales promotion through social media platforms will extend product outreach

Rising consumption of ready-to-eat foods in the developing world shall heighten customized premixes market prospects in the forecast period

Customized Premixes Market- Region-wise Analysis

North America shall account for the maximum revenue share due to rising demand for nutritious and functional foods

shall account for the maximum revenue share due to rising demand for nutritious and functional foods Europe shall register moderate sales initially but will eventually gather momentum as awareness increases

shall register moderate sales initially but will eventually gather momentum as awareness increases Latin America and Middle East & Africa are still in the fledgling stage

and & are still in the fledgling stage Asia-Pacific shall register a leading share due to a large population base

Customized Premixes Market- Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the customized premixes market landscape are: Cargill Foods, The Wright Group, Farbest Brands, Vitabend, DSM Foods, Stern Vitamins GmbH, Glanbia plc, Arla and Corbion. The companies concentrate on offering innovative flavor mixes to expand their customer base.

For instance, Cargill foods manufactures the Provimi series of additives, premixes and specialties in the animal feed segment, especially piglet feeds. Likewise, Stern Vitamins offers the SternGut and SternReload for strengthening the immune system and providing energy boost. The latter is derived from a combination of Vitamins B12 and C as well as from natural caffeine from green coffee beans.

Customized Premixes Market Taxonomy

Nutrient

Vitamins

Minerals

Amino Acids

Nutraceuticals

Nucleotides

Application

Beverages

Dairy

Cereals

Bakery & Confectionery

Nutrition Products

Dietary Supplements

Form

Powder

Liquid

Functionality

Bone Health

Skin Health

Energy

Immunity

Digestion

Region/Country

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Europe

EU-5

BENELUX

Nordic countries

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe

East Asia

Japan

China

South Korea

South Asia

India

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of South Asia

Oceania

Australia

New Zealand

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of MEA

Get Valuable Insights into Customized Premixes Market

Future Market Insights, in its new report, presents an unbiased analysis of the global customized premixes market, covering historical demand data and forecast figures for the period between 2020 and 2030. The study divulges compelling insights into growth witnessed in the market. The global market for customized premixes is segmented on the basis of applications as bakery & confectionery, beverages, dietary supplements, cereals, nutrition products, dairy, and others. Based on functionality, the global market is further segmented as immunity, skin health, bone health, digestion, energy and others. The market is divided on the basis of nutrient as nutraceuticals, vitamins, amino acids, nucleotides, and minerals. Regionally, the market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and MEA.

