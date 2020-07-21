ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Notice of AGM

Ashtead Group plc

21 July 2020

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Annual Report and Accounts 2020 and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") has posted today its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30th April 2020 to shareholders together with its Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM").

The Annual Report and Accounts 2020 can be viewed at or downloaded from the Company's website at https://www.ashtead-group.com/investors/results-centre/annual-reports/

The Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020 can be viewed at or downloaded from the Company's website at http://www.ashtead-group.com/investors/shareholder-information/agm/

The AGM will be held at Wax Chandler's Hall, 6 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7AD on 8thSeptember 2020 at 2:30pm. However, in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, special arrangements have been made for the AGM and these are set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting. Any changes to the AGM arrangements that may be required will be announced to the market and on the Company's website.

Copies of the documents listed below have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

· Annual Report and Accounts 2020

· Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020

Contact:

Eric Watkins, General Counsel

0207 726 9700