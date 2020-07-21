Trading in Cortus Energy AB paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading day is July 21, 2020. Short name: CE BTU --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014429445 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 197589 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 503 01 550.