Anti-microbial Wipes Usage Surges Amid COVID-19, Finds a Future Market Insights Study

DUBAI, U.A.E, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights' recent report on the antimicrobial wipes market predicts a double-digit growth during the 2020-2030 forecast period.

Antimicrobial wipes have acquired major traction over the past few years, attributed to the growing awareness about maintaining personal hygiene. The prevalence of various infectious diseases has been a primary growth motivator in this respect. Sales have especially surged in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic when personal hygiene maintenance is most crucial.

Burgeoning sales are primarily underpinned by everyday usage of the wipes to clean one's face, nose and hands as a reassuring practice of eliminating any micro-organisms present on the skin. Across both households and healthcare sectors, their usage has catapulted massively in the past few months.

Going by these aforementioned projections, the global antimicrobial wipes market shall surpass US$ 7 Bn by 2020-end.

"Production of alcohol-based anti-microbial wipes has gained immense traction due to the pandemic. This trend shall continue even in the post-pandemic scenario, with consumers becoming hygiene conscious," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from FMI's Anti-Microbial Wipes Market Report

Global anti-microbial wipes market shall expand at a 10% CAGR from 2020-2030

Demand from healthcare and household sectors shall generate greater sales of anti-microbial wipes

Online retail sales shall gain massive traction due to imposition of social distancing measures, preventing consumers from visiting retail outlets to purchase them

Scented wipes are becoming highly common due to consumers' sensory experiences

Surface disinfectant wipes are gaining higher ground due to frequent need for cleaning exposed surfaces

South Asia to emerge as a significant revenue ecosystem for anti-microbial wipes market

Anti-Microbial Wipes Market- Key Trends

Favorable market conditions in the form of reduced price volatility and low capital investment shall bode well for anti-microbial wipes manufacturers

Swelling hygiene concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic shall push up sales of disinfectant-imbued anti-microbial wipes

Adoption of biodegradable formulations shall spike research in developing sustainable wipes in the future

Anti-Microbial Wipes Market- Region-wise Analysis

United States and Europe to be market leaders due to higher incidence of infectious diseases

and to be market leaders due to higher incidence of infectious diseases Effective distribution networks motivate market players to establish business in these regions

South Asia to emerge the fastest growing region, maximum demand being generated from the Indian sub-continent

Anti-Microbial Wipes Market- Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the anti-microbial wipes market are investing in product development by incorporating sustainable and environmentally friendly ingredients. For instance, in 2019, Edgewell Personal Care doled out wet anti-bacterial hand wipes containing Benzalkonium Chloride which effectively helps kill bacteria on the skin surface.

That same year, Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai introduced the ETAK antimicrobial wipes (wet) at the global level. It is projected that the COVID-19 pandemic will push manufacturers to continuously innovate and launch hygiene friendly products. This is because the habit of maintaining personal hygiene shall persist even in the post-pandemic era.

Anti-Microbial Wipes Market Taxonomy

Product Type

Skincare Wipes

Surface Disinfectant Wipes

End-User

Hospitals/Healthcare Centers

Offices/Commercial

Food Services

Food Processing Industry

Manufacturing & Industrial

Schools & Universities

Hospitality

Grocery, Convenience Stores and Retail

Individual

Household

Nature

Scented

Unscented

Sales Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Discount Stores

Multi-Brand Stores

Online Retail Stores

Independent Departmental Stores

Other Sales Channel

Region/Country

North America

U.S



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of LATAM

Europe

EU-5



Rest of Europe

South Asia & Pacific

India



Malaysia



Thailand



Indonesia



Australia



New Zealand

East Asia

China



Japan



South Korea

Middle East & Africa

GCC



South Africa



Northern Africa



Rest of MEA

Get Valuable Insights into Antimicrobial Wipes Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global antimicrobial wipes market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the antimicrobial wipes market based on the product type (skincare wipes, and surface disinfectant wipes), end user (hospitals/healthcare centers, offices/commercial, food service, food processing, manufacturing & industrial, schools & universities, hospitality, grocery, convenience stores and retail, individuals, and household), nature (scented, unscented), sales channel (hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, discount stores, multi-brand stores, online retail sales, independent departmental stores, and other sales channel) across all major regions.

