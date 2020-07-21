Hexagon Composites ASA: Hexagon granted funding by the U.S Department of Energy

Hexagon has been granted USD 2.6 million (approx. NOK 24 million) in initial funding by the U.S Department of Energy (DOE) to research how carbon fiber and composite structure can be optimized to reduce hydrogen and natural gas storage tank costs.

Hexagon's research project was chosen following a competitive selection process and the DOE has announced funding opportunities for a total of 18 projects that support H2@Scale's vision for affordable hydrogen production, storage, distribution, and use.

H2@Scale is a DOE initiative that supports innovations to produce, store and utilize hydrogen across multiple sectors.

"We are excited to be selected for funding by the DOE. The funding will enable our team to deep dive into the details of how we can reduce tank costs without compromising on safety. This is an important step towards a large-scale acceptance of zero and low emissions vehicles", says Rick Rashilla, SVP Research & Development in Hexagon. "We look forward to working with our teammates at the National Labs and in the industry to accomplish a step change in cost reduction, and we are pleased that our competence, experience and potential have been recognized by the DOE".

Projects that receive the funding will fuel the next round of research, development, and demonstration activities under H2@Scale's multi-year initiative to fully realize hydrogen's benefits across the U.S economy.

Funding negotiations and work scope definition with the DOE is expected to be completed by Q3 2020.

About Hexagon Composites

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications including light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, ground storage, distribution, marine, rail and backup power solutions.

With extensive experience in pressure vessel development since the early 1960s, our long and proud history is rooted in innovation and change. We have a strong international presence with facilities in Norway, Germany, USA and Canada, and sales representation in some of the world's most important clean energy markets in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.



Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com