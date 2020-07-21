Infiniti Research is a premier provider of market and customer intelligence solutions. Having 15+ years of experience with in-depth, accurate, and reliable research, our strategic approaches and solutions provide our clients with a competitive edge. Our teams offer expertise in 50+ industries across the globe and ensure consistency of our research. Our solutions and recommendations are built on a strong foundation of actionable intelligence. Contact Us for more information.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200721005521/en/

Market Analysis for the Specialty Chemicals Industry (Graphic: Business Wire)

The specialty chemical industry is expected to grow at an annual rate of approximately 3.5% in the next five years. The reason for this growth is high consumer demand for food supply that is flavorful, nutritious, colorful, and affordable. These four properties of food supply are achieved with the use of food additives and specialty chemicals, making them highly demanded. However, as every industry, leaders of this subsector of the chemical industry are faced with certain challenges, i.e. ambiguity across global markets, pricing pressures due to new competitors, fluctuations in the regulatory landscape, and improved sensitivity to "green" supply chains. The solution to these challenges is market analysis. An efficient and strategic approach to market analysis can help the leaders of the industry alleviate the pressure from these challenges. Research experts at Infiniti discuss these benefits of market analysis for the specialty chemicals market in this article.

Request a free proposal to know how Infiniti is supporting top specialty chemical market clients reduce risks and increase sales through market analysis.

"Market researchhas always been a part of the key fundamental to setting up and evenly running a business. A comprehensive market analysis report is a cornerstone of a successful marketing and advertising campaign," says a chemical industry expert at Infiniti Research.

The challenges of this industry can be efficiently managed with a comprehensive market analysis. Infiniti's research experts have listed the following key benefits of market analysis for the specialty chemicals market:

Assessing opportunity, profit, customer purchasing behavior, competition and regulations

Lower risk factors, increase sales, and substantially grow the business

Improve customer relations and management, and measure brand reputation

Want an in-depth understanding of the key benefits and key components of market analysis? Read the complete article

Infiniti Research has 15+ years of experience working in collaboration with specialty chemical clients to offer solutions that addresses their unique business challenges and related growth opportunities. Get in touch with an industry expert for more insights on market analysis as the effective solution to the industry challenges.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200721005521/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us