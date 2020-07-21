H1 2020 revenue up 16.5 for Theranostics

Theranostics performed well in all regions

Cash position at June 30, 2020 in line with the budget: €1.7 million

THERADIAG (Paris:ALTER) (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER), a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics and Theranostics, today announces its consolidated half-year revenue and cash position at June 30, 2020, data that is currently being audited.

Consolidated H1 2020 revenue of €4.9 million

In thousands of euros June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Change Revenue* 4,871 4,976 -2.1% of which Theranostics 2,410 2,070 +16.5% of which LISA TRACKER kits in routine use 2,410 2,041 +18.1% of which IVD 2,367 2,906 -18.6% *Data currently being audited

Over the six months to June 30, 2020, Theradiag generated revenue of €4.9 million, versus €5.0 million in the first half of 2019 highlighting the robustness and quality of the products marketed despite a delicate economic and health situation.

The Theranostics business posted another half of solid growth, with revenue up +16.5%, primarily driven by sales of LISA TRACKER kits in routine use whose sales exceeded €2.4 million in the first half of 2020 (vs. €2.0 million at June 30, 2019). As has been the case for a number of semesters now, the Theranostics represents the Company's recurring business, thus providing it with enhanced visibility.

The highly degraded context since mid-March 2020, notably with the implementation of the plan blanc emergency plan in French hospitals, disrupted activity in all regions. Nevertheless, Theradiag posted a decent performance in France with particularly satisfactory Theranostics sales of €1.0 million, up 13% compared with the first half of 2019. Activity in the United States generated revenue of €0.4 million, up 42%. In its export business, the Company maintained a highly acceptable level of activity (+10%).

The IVD (In Vitro Diagnostics) activity recorded an 18.6% fall in revenue to €2.4 million at June 30, 2020, compared with €2.9 million in the first half of 2019. This decrease was a result of the impact of the exceptional sales to former partner HOB Biotech recorded in the first half of 2019. Excluding this negative base effect, Theradiag has maintained a level of activity that is in line with its strategy despite the global economic situation.

Cash position

At June 30, 2020, Theradiag had net available cash of €1.7 million, versus €2.9 million at December 31, 2019. This cash position is in line with the Company's roadmap despite weak second-quarter activity and late payments. Moreover, Theradiag has prepared the necessary paperwork to apply for a State-guaranteed loan.

Bertrand de Castelnau, Theradiag's CEO, commented: "I'm particularly pleased with the work undertaken by Theradiag's teams and their unwavering commitment during this turbulent semester. This commitment has enabled us to generate remarkable results in our Theranostics business, which is our strategic priority and is generating increasingly patent recurring performances each semester. As well as these successes in our flagship activity, we have been able to activate the necessary levers to address the diagnostics market within the framework of the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. Our actions have led to the certification of four CE-marked tests, two of them manufactured by Theradiag. Despite this success, which allows these tests to be marketed in France and abroad, it is important to remain cautious regarding the economic impact of this milestone on our 2020 financial year. We are very closely monitoring the ongoing public health crisis we are facing, we will intensify our efforts to protect our employees and partners, and we will continue to focus on developing our sales, our partnerships and our R&D investments in order to maintain a positive momentum throughout 2020

Pierre Morgon, Chairman of Theradiag's Board of Directors, added: "The Theradiag team is continuing to deploy its strategy centering on Theranostics and has already generated a remarkable performance over the last semester despite the tumultuous economic situation. Beyond the half-year growth of our Theranostics activity, the teams have been able to capitalize on the Company's DNA, innovation, to bolster its technological lead to help patients. Theradiag is still on a positive trajectory and is on course to balance its books

Update regarding the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Theradiag's annual activity

Theradiag is continuing to assess the potential consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business and is continuing to put required measures in place for its employees, clients and partners. As of the date of this press release, Theradiag is expecting 2020 revenue to probably be negatively impacted by around 10%, not including the potential effects of new business associated with the Covid-19 tests whose deployment has begun.

Reminder of the main H1 2020 highlights

February 2020: Theradiag presents excellent results generated by its new i-Tracker kits in its TRACKER range at the ECCO Congress.

- February 2020: THERADIAG helps establish a new WHO international standard for biotherapy monitoring.

- March 2020: THERADIAG announces the CE Marking of the first four i-Tracker test kits in its TRACKER range.

- April 2020: Theradiag commits to fighting Covid-19 and assesses the likely impact on FYR 2020.

- May 2020: Theradiag announces the approval of a first Covid-19 test, 'RT-PCR'.

- June 2020: Theradiag issues an update on its Covid-19 test activity, and the first Theradiag-labeled tests receive the CE mark.

- July 2020: The University of Tours and Theradiag sign two agreements simultaneously: an exclusive licensing agreement for the production of Covid-19 viral proteins and a global collaboration agreement that could lead to further partnerships in the future.

About Theradiag

Theradiag is the market leader in biotherapy monitoring. Capitalizing on its expertise in the diagnostics market, the Company has been developing, manufacturing and marketing innovative in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for over 30 years.

Theradiag pioneered "Theranostics" testing (combining therapy with diagnosis), which measures the efficacy of biotherapy in the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases. Going beyond mere diagnosis, theranostics aims to help clinicians set up "customized treatment" for each patient. This method favors the individualization of treatment, evaluation of its efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. In response to this challenge, Theradiag develops and markets the CE-marked TRACKER range, a comprehensive solution of inestimable medical value.

The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, has operations in over 70 countries and employs over 60 people. In 2019, the Company posted revenue of €9.6 million. The Theradiag share is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0004197747) and is eligible for the French PEA-PME personal equity plan.

For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: www.theradiag.com

