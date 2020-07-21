Fidelity China Special Situations (FCSS) aims to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of stocks mainly listed in China and Chinese companies listed abroad. It is the largest UK investment trust focused on China. Manager Dale Nicholls believes that the COVID-19 crisis has accelerated several of the trends driving Chinese growth and he sees many investment opportunities, especially among under-researched, mis-priced small-cap stocks. Nicholls's unconstrained approach allows him to invest in high-conviction ideas, principally in higher-growth consumer-led sectors, which will benefit from China's strong growth prospects. The trust has delivered significant outperformance against its MSCI China benchmark since inception.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...