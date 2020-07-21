Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Identification code of the

financial instrument Daily total volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average

price of shares acquired Platform IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 13/07/2020 FR0010259150 5,000 80.6946 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/07/2020 FR0010259150 4,767 79.8644 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 15/07/2020 FR0010259150 5,000 80.1146 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/07/2020 FR0010259150 5,000 79.8865 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 17/07/2020 FR0010259150 5,000 79.2997 XPAR Total 24,767 79.9730

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200721005058/en/

Contacts:

Eugenia Litz

Vice-President Investor Relations

Tel.: +44 (0) 1753 627721

E-mail: eugenia.litz@ipsen.com

Fabien Puibarreau

Head of Company Law and Securities Law

Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86

E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com