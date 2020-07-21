BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - AGM Statement

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(Legal Entity Identifier: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Update re the BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

Annual General Meeting ('AGM') to be held on 28 July 2020

The Company's next AGM will be held at 2.30 p.m. on 28 July 2020 at the offices of BlackRock at 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL. The Board is mindful that on 26 March 2020, as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Stay at Home Measures were passed into law in England and Wales, with immediate effect, in statutory instruments (2020/350 in England and 2020/353 in Wales) made pursuant to the Public Health (Control of Disease) Act 1984. Under these restrictions, public gatherings of more than two people were not permitted. As at the date of this announcement, some social distancing restrictions have been relaxed. However, the Directors have determined that, in the interests of public safety and bearing in mind the limitations on public gatherings under current government guidance, the AGM will be held as a closed meeting, as permitted under the current legislation. It therefore will not be possible for shareholders to attend the Company's general meeting in person.

The Board therefore encourages all shareholders to submit their votes by proxy. The only attendees who will be permitted entry to AGMs under the current restrictions will remain those who will need to be present to form the quorum to allow the business to be conducted.

If shareholders have questions that they would like to be raised at the AGM they are invited to email these to the Company Secretary at cosec@blackrock.com.

For further information, please contact:

Melissa Gallagher, Managing Director, Investment Trusts

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 020 7743 3893

Helen Goldsmith, Investec Bank plc

Tel: 020 7597 3895