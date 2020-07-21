Infiniti Research is a premier provider of market and customer intelligence solutions. Having 15+ years of experience with in-depth, accurate, and reliable research, our strategic approaches and solutions provide our clients with a competitive edge. Our teams offer expertise in 50+ industries across the globe, and ensure consistency of our research. Our solutions and recommendations are built on a strong foundation of actionable intelligence. Contact Us for more information.

Business Challenge:

The client is a major pulp and paper chemicals manufacturer. They were facing challenges in eliminating bottlenecks and profiling customers. The pulp and paper chemicals manufacturing industry is facing two major challenges across the globe, i.e. a lack of time-windows to design new machinery and incorporate modern technology, and procuring new raw materials due to environmental and wastage concerns. The client, therefore, wanted to leverage technologies to improve their prevailing product and service offerings. The client also partnered with Infiniti to profile potential buyers and offer personalized products to the customers.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's competitor mapping experts followed a comprehensive approach to assist the pulp and paper chemicals manufacturer. This approach employed by our research experts consisted of:

Qualitative and quantitative research comprising interviews and discussions with leading stakeholders in the industry to profile potential buyers

Collating information from various paid industry databases, company presentations and industry forums

Business Outcome:

Infiniti's competitor mapping engagement helped the pulp and paper chemicals manufacturer conduct a SWOT analysis to identify key risks and opportunities in the chemical industry space. It also enabled the customer to determine costs associated with product offerings as compared to competitors. Also, the client mitigated potential risk by efficiently comprehending their market plans.

