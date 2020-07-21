PrimeXBT Partners With CEX.IO For Alternative Deposit Options Through CEX Direct

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeXBT , an award-winning multi-asset Bitcoin-based trading platform, has announced a new partnership with CEX Direct, provided by London-based crypto firm to allow users to buy Bitcoin directly from the platform.

Through a new partnership with CEX Direct, PrimeXBT clients will now be able to purchase Bitcoin via the fiat on-ramp module integrated directly into the advanced trading platform using their VISA or Mastercard credit or debit cards. Any Bitcoin purchased is instantly transferred to a user's private wallet in the PrimeXBT trading platform and is made available immediately for trading.

The CEX Direct module is a secure infrastructure protected by the highest level of safety offered according to the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard Council.

Upon using the CEX Direct module, PrimeXBT users will be required to complete a short identity verification check. The entire process from start to finish takes less than a few minutes. Now, more users than ever who don't already own Bitcoin can easily and quickly take full advantage of the large suite of powerful features offered by PrimeXBT.

The partnership with crypto industry pioneer CEX.IO (provider of CEX Direct module) is just the latest of many successful PrimeXBT B2B partnerships. PrimeXBT has also partnered with Europe-based financial software firm Covesting and Bitfury's Crystal for blockchain analytics and AML compliance.

The CEX Direct module allowing PrimeXBT clients to buy Bitcoin directly is now available to all customers using the trading platform effective immediately.

To assist clients with utilizing the new CEX Direct module, a 'how-to guide' has been published on the PrimeXBT company blog, complete with step-by-step instructions and screenshots of the tool in action: https://primexbt.com/blog/how-to-fund-your-primexbt-account-by-credit-or-debit-card/

About CEX Direct

CEX Direct is a fintech company launched by CEX.IO - a regulated, well-established cryptocurrency exchange operating from 2013. The service now offers seamless crypto purchases with VISA and MasterCard while maintaining the highest security level possible with PCI Security Standards Council's level 1. The company's focus is to deliver a top-notch user experience allowing easy and quick access to crypto for users worldwide.

To learn more, visit https://cexdirect.com/ .

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a fintech company established in 2018 which offers a Cryptocurrency, FX, Indices, and Commodities trading infrastructure with long and short positions, aggregated liquidity from multiple liquidity providers, and more. The company provides access to real-time market data and a wide range of trading analysis tools while maintaining security, liquidity, and enabling a safe and efficient trading environment for everyone.

To learn more, visit https://primexbt.com .

