Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc.: Weekend Unlimited Announces Addition to Management and Change in Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. ("Weekend" or the "Company") (CSE:POT)(FSE:0OS2)(OTCQB:WKULF) is pleased to announce leadership updates with the addition of Mr. Charlie Lamb as Chief Operating Officer and his appointment to the Board of Directors.

"We are excited to welcome Charlie to the senior management team as COO and as a Director. Charlie is highly tuned in to the business and his focus and leadership on the management team, and on the Board, will help us greatly to achieve our objectives," said Mr. Chris Backus, President and CEO. "Charlie has intimate knowledge of the company's operations and forward direction as laid out in the recently announced letter of intent with Ruby Maes"

Charlie Lamb has over 10 years of experience working as a corporate and securities lawyer at a large international law firm in New York. Charlie's practice has primarily focused on complex business transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, including advising clients on public and private offerings of securities for investment funds, private equity funds and other alternative investment vehicles. Charlie's experience includes advising broker dealers, advisers and investment fund managers on compliance and corporate governance issues.

About Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc.

Weekend Unlimited is a lifestyle-based recreational cannabis and CBD wellness company. We are developing and launching premium cannabis and CBD brands to deliver life's highs - any- time, anywhere. Our CBD products are available online and at a retailer near you. Weekend Unlimited is well-positioned to launch and scale the brands that will define cannabis and CBD. Learn more at www.weekendunlimited.com

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Chris Backus, President & CEO, Director

Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812

E-mail: IR@weekendunlimited.com

Forward Looking Statements

SOURCE: Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc.

