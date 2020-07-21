J.F. Lehman & Company Raises $1.35 Billion for Fifth Fund

NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), a leading middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental sectors, announced the final closing of its fifth fund with aggregate commitments representing $1.35 billion, including affiliated investment vehicles.

"We greatly appreciate the strong support for both our organization and established investment strategy," said Louis N. Mintz, Partner. "We are thankful that market participants recognized and valued the experience and cohesiveness of our team, the strength of our reputation and performance built over three decades of exclusive sector focus and our demonstrated investment discipline."

Initially targeting $1.0 billion, JFL Equity Investors V, L.P. ("Fund V") was oversubscribed and reached its hard cap. Strong support from JFLCO's longstanding limited partners and notable new investors resulted in a diversified investor base comprised of leading public and private pensions, insurance companies, financial institutions, endowments, foundations, family offices and high-net-worth individuals from across the U.S. and Europe.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC acted as exclusive placement agent for Fund V and Jones Day served as legal adviser.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental sectors. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

For more information about J.F. Lehman & Company, please visit www.jflpartners.com.

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1217604/20_108_PEA_JFL_July_Ad_2.pdf

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/349934/j_f__lehman___company_logo.jpg