IMAC Holdings, Inc.: IMAC Holdings to Present at The LD 500 (Virtual)

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 on Tuesday, September 1st at 9:00 AM ET/ 6:00 AM PT. CEO, Jeff Ervin will be presenting to a live audience.

Register here: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

"We are honored to have IMAC present again on our platform. Even being right, smack dab in a global pandemic, the need for medical services has never been greater. It will be interesting to see how IMAC navigates the world we are in today and provides therapies and treatments for those of us in physical pain," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

View IMAC's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/IMAC

The company will also be webcasting its presentation, which can be accessed via

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36051 .

About IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC Holdings was created in March 2015 to expand on the footprint of the original IMAC Regeneration Center, which opened in Kentucky in August 2000. IMAC Regeneration Centers combine life science advancements with traditional medical care for movement restricting diseases and conditions. IMAC owns or manages 15 outpatient clinics that provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. It has partnered with several active and former professional athletes, opening six Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Centers, two David Price IMAC Regeneration Centers, as well as Mike Ditka IMAC Regeneration Centers and a Tony Delk IMAC Regeneration Center. IMAC's outpatient medical clinics emphasize its focus around treating sports and orthopedic injuries and movement-restricting diseases without surgery or opioids. More information about IMAC Holdings, Inc. is available at www.imacregeneration.com.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that can be accessed by anyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Investors

Bret Shapiro

(516) 222-2560

brets@coreir.com

