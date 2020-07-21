Morganti Co., P.C. announces that it has initiated an investigation of Freshii Inc. (TSX: FRII, FRA: 3FI) for possible accounting irregularities for the period following August 3, 2017.

Investors, former employees, and franchisees that have realized or unrealized financial losses as a result of acquiring Freshii Inc.'s securities after August 3, 2017, are invited to contact Morganti Co., P.C. to further discuss their options.

Confidentiality of investors and whistleblowers will be respected. You may contact us at (647) 344-1900 or by email at info@morgantico.com for further information.

Morganti Co., P.C. is a law firm that investigates, litigates and resolves economic and financial disputes on a success-fee basis. You will not pay our legal fees or reimburse us for any costs unless we obtain a recovery. You may learn more about Morganti Co., P.C. at www.morgantico.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

