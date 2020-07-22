Nexign (part of ICS Holding), a leading Business Support System (BSS) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider for telecommunications service providers, today announced that it expands its international presence to Latin America by opening a new office in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. This initiative will enable Nexign to strengthen its positions in emerging markets by offering LATAM customers solutions to drive digital transformation efforts.

According to the GSMA report, the data traffic in LATAM will grow more than sixfold by 2024. Also, GSMA expects the mobile penetration rate to reach 73% by 2025. Nexign aims to use its 28 years of engineering excellence to help local telecom operators consolidate their systems and provide customers with better connectivity, uninterrupted internet access and other services. The office in Dominican Republic will focus on business development initiatives for the entire LATAM and providing operators with modular, truly convergent solutions to enable stress-free modernization and sustainable performance.

"During the past three years, Nexign has grown significantly. As a maturing company we are taking the next step in our international expansion strategy and establishing our corporate presence in Latin America. We believe that understanding of the local market specifics is critical for smooth digital transformation of local CSPs. We will leverage our market knowledge and industry expertise to support operators in the region and speed up the modernization process for them. With Nexign's BSS solutions, they will be able to meet local customer demands and bring added value to business," said Igor Gorkov, CEO at Nexign.

"LATAM is an emerging market with great potential. Operators in the region realize that they need up-to-date BSS solutions to keep up with customer needs. As a result, they are ready to embrace new development opportunities and find new ways to monetize traffic. We are happy to support local operators and offer them solutions that can enable them achieve their business goals and deliver superior services to subscribers," said Andrey Moldovan, Regional Director, LATAM.

Nexign, a part of Intellectual Computer Systems Holding (ICS Holding) and a leading Business Support System (BSS) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider, has been delivering value-driven, high-performance product solutions since 1992. As communications service providers become digital service providers, Nexign accelerates their transformation through engineering excellence and agile products and services that facilitate revenue-stream diversification. For more than 28 years, the company has delivered on its promise of unlocking value in the short-term while ensuring customers' investments support long-term growth.

Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Nexign employs 1,800 people in offices through Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia. The company has delivered more than 120 projects across 16 countries.

