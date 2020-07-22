One Peak, a leading technology investor for growth stage companies in Europe, today announces the closing of One Peak Growth II at its hard cap of €443 million ($507 million). The fund was significantly oversubscribed and closed at the upwards revised hard cap, taking the firm's assets under management to c. €700 million. The fundraise launched in Q1 2020 and closed in Q2 2020.

One Peak, founded by Humbert de Liedekerke and David Klein in 2014, primarily targets significant minority investments in proven, rapidly growing European technology companies with global ambitions. The firm partners with Europe's best entrepreneurs in scaling their businesses by providing growth capital, operating expertise through its value creation team, and access to its extensive network of relationships. One Peak's primary objective is to help European founders transform innovative businesses into lasting, category-defining leaders.

Managing Partner David Klein said, "We have seen first-hand the emergence of a thriving European technology ecosystem over the past few years, and we are particularly impressed with the new crop of entrepreneurs who start their companies in Europe but have the ambition to win at global scale. These are the type of founders we want to partner with and support them with our sector expertise, global network, and value creation platform."

"The fund close comes at an opportune time in view of the current economic backdrop, which forces businesses globally to accelerate their digitalization efforts. We believe this creates plenty of opportunities for technology companies," said Managing Partner Humbert de Liedekerke. "We are grateful and humbled by the support of our investors and look forward to continuing to help some of Europe's most ambitious founders and teams build enduring companies."

Commitments to One Peak Growth II came from a diverse group of global investors, including university endowments, foundations, public pension plans, fund of funds, and family offices.

Proskauer Rose and Van Kampen Liem served as fund counsel and Houlihan Lokey served as placement agent for One Peak Growth II.

About One Peak

One Peak is a growth equity firm investing in technology companies in the scale-up phase. The firm provides growth capital to exceptional entrepreneurs with a view to transform innovative and rapidly growing businesses into lasting, category-defining leaders. One Peak's investments include HighQ, Neo4j, DocPlanner, Spryker Systems, Concentra Analytics, Quentic, Coople, and DataGuard. To learn more, visit www.onepeakpartners.com.

