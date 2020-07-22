PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notice of Q2 & H1 2020 IFRS results 22-Jul-2020 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notice of Q2 & H1 2020 IFRS results PJSC MMK ("MMK", or "the webcast & conference call Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, is pleased to invite the investment community to join MMK Q2 & H1 2020 IFRS results webcast & conference call. 22 july 2020 MMK management will hold a Magnitogorsk, Russia conference call on these financial statements on 29 July 2020 at 4:30 pm Moscow time (2:30 pm London time, 9:30 am New York time). - Date: 29 July 2020 - Time: 16:30 Moscow time 14:30 London time 9:30 New York time Russia UK USA Local access +7 495 646 9190 +44 (0) 330 336 +1 323-794-2588 9411 Toll free 8 10 800 2867 0800 279 7204 888-220-8451 5011 - Conference ID: 9109134 - Webcast: To register for the webcast please use the following link [1]. The call recording will be available for seven days via the following numbers: Call recording ID: 9109134 Russia UK USA Local access 8 10 800 2702 1012 +44 (0) 207 +1 719-457-0820 660 0134 - A presentation of the financial results and the IFRS financial statements can be found at: http://mmk.ru/for_investor/financial_statements/ [2] About MMK Subscribe to our official MMK channel in Telegram [3], to be the first to know about key MMK news. MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products with a predominant share of high-value-added products. In 2019, MMK produced 12.5 mln tonnes of crude steel and 11.3 mln tonnes of commercial steel products. ??? is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margin. MMK Group had revenue in 2019 of USD 7,566 mln and EBITDA of USD 1,797 mln. MMK's debt load is the lowest for the industry. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.13? at the end of 2019. The Group's investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's, S&P. MMK's ordinary shares are traded on Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 15.7%. KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2020 Investor Relations Department Financial calendar [4] Veronika Kryachko +7 (3519) 25-75-01 kryachko.vs@mmk.ru 29 July Q2 and 6M 2020 IFRS financials 13 October Q3 and 9M 2020 Trading Update 22 October Q3 and 9M 2020 IFRS financials media contacts Dmitriy Kuchumov +7 (499) 238-26-13 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru Oleg Egorov +7 (499) 238-26-13 egorov.oa@mmk.ru ISIN: US5591892048 Category Code: NOR TIDM: MMK LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 Sequence No.: 77138 EQS News ID: 1098917 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=23f0f0342a692ee40e98f5b453fd8987&application_id=1098917&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2c52a7c4ff6d12f58289a274c8de932c&application_id=1098917&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=018e8dda52d5b81f4b4093f7460d9f36&application_id=1098917&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=895ffefef24a7b8b93810e5bae4be0c4&application_id=1098917&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

