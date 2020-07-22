Corbion extends patent coverage on fruit-based food protection and sensory technology

Corbion has been granted a European patent for its fruit ferments containing natural organic acids and other flavour compounds. The fruit ferments can be used in a range of food applications, including bakery.

The patent extension now covers Europe, the US and Japan.

Corbion's fruit fermentations enable manufacturers to adjust flavour profiles and textures of baked goods naturally and sustainably; the fermentations themselves also have natural preservation qualities.

David Charest, vice president, Sustainable Food Solutions at Corbion, said: "With rocketing interest in fermented foods and the ongoing need for multifunctional, natural solutions throughout the food industry, this is an exciting milestone for us.

"Fermentation has been one of our core competencies for nearly a century, and we're now using nature's inherent defence mechanisms in new ways to maintain and improve quality in the foods we all enjoy every day."

Corbion's process involves the fermentation of liquid fruit preparations - typically citrus and vegetable-like fruits, including apples, melons, pumpkins and bell peppers - with selected food-grade cultures. The resulting metabolites can reportedly boost or soften various flavour components and additionally control microbial growth.

Charest commented that the company's IP-protected technology underpinning the development reflects Corbion's Advance 2025 strategy: "As well as providing high quality ingredients that align with the expectations of today's consumers, this technology is an excellent representation of Corbion's current strategy, Advance 2025, which seeks to 'champion preservation in all its forms'," he said.

"Aligned with the United Nations' SDG 2 (zero hunger), SDG3 (good health and wellbeing) and SDG 12 (responsible consumption and production), we're not only helping preserve our customer's products, but reduce waste from fruit growers, too."

Attachment