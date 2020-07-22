Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 637 internationalen Medien
Ist das eine “Tenbagger”-Gelegenheit? Spekulation auf eine “Monsterakquisition” und starke Meldung am Mittwoch veröffentlicht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W60Y ISIN: NL0010583399 Ticker-Symbol: CSUA 
Tradegate
22.07.20
12:14 Uhr
33,450 Euro
+0,050
+0,15 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
CORBION NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CORBION NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,35033,60012:44
33,45033,50012:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.07.2020 | 09:41
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Corbion extends patent coverage on fruit-based food protection and sensory technology

Corbion has been granted a European patent for its fruit ferments containing natural organic acids and other flavour compounds. The fruit ferments can be used in a range of food applications, including bakery.

The patent extension now covers Europe, the US and Japan.

Corbion's fruit fermentations enable manufacturers to adjust flavour profiles and textures of baked goods naturally and sustainably; the fermentations themselves also have natural preservation qualities.

David Charest, vice president, Sustainable Food Solutions at Corbion, said: "With rocketing interest in fermented foods and the ongoing need for multifunctional, natural solutions throughout the food industry, this is an exciting milestone for us.

"Fermentation has been one of our core competencies for nearly a century, and we're now using nature's inherent defence mechanisms in new ways to maintain and improve quality in the foods we all enjoy every day."

Corbion's process involves the fermentation of liquid fruit preparations - typically citrus and vegetable-like fruits, including apples, melons, pumpkins and bell peppers - with selected food-grade cultures. The resulting metabolites can reportedly boost or soften various flavour components and additionally control microbial growth.

Charest commented that the company's IP-protected technology underpinning the development reflects Corbion's Advance 2025 strategy: "As well as providing high quality ingredients that align with the expectations of today's consumers, this technology is an excellent representation of Corbion's current strategy, Advance 2025, which seeks to 'champion preservation in all its forms'," he said.

"Aligned with the United Nations' SDG 2 (zero hunger), SDG3 (good health and wellbeing) and SDG 12 (responsible consumption and production), we're not only helping preserve our customer's products, but reduce waste from fruit growers, too."

Attachment

  • Confectionery production - Corbion granted European patent for fruit ferments - June 2020 - approved (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a9e60e8f-c1ef-4340-92da-fc4cd8ae7db4)
CORBION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.