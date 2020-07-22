Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 637 internationalen Medien
Ist das eine “Tenbagger”-Gelegenheit? Spekulation auf eine “Monsterakquisition” und starke Meldung am Mittwoch veröffentlicht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.07.2020 | 10:04
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Spanish Court of Appeal Upheld Cancellation of Preliminary Investigation against Stepan Chernovetskyi

KYIV, Ukraine, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 1 July 2020, the Barcelona Court of Appeal, in a final decision, upheld the closure of a preliminary investigation against Stepan Chernovetskyi, Ukrainian businessman and founder of Chernovetskyi Investment Group.

Stepan Chernovetskyi, the founder and head of the investment company Chernovetskyi Investment Group (PRNewsfoto/Chernovetskyi Investment Group)

As reported earlier, in October 2019, a Spanish lower court closed the preliminary investigation conducted against Chernovetskyi since 2014.

"The Barcelona Court of Appeal rejected the prosecutor's appeal, upholding the decision of the court of first instance, and closed the case. This means that the courts have now twice confirmed that Mr. Chernovetskyi's investments in Spain and his business activity here were entirely legal," Martell Abogados, Stepan Chernovetskyi's Spanish attorneys, stated.

On its own motion, the defense provided the audit and legal reports confirming the legality of Chernovetskyi's investments in Spain.

"To me, it was a matter of principle to restore justice. I have spent a lot of time and effort to this end, and the decision of the court of appeal delivers a closure for me. I am glad that we can finally focus on business and development rather than on defending ourselves against baseless allegations," Chernovetskyi says.

Chernovetskyi Investment Group (CIG) is one of the largest investment companies in Eastern Europe. Founded in 2013, its investment potential is more than $100 million. The company's portfolio includes Ukrainian IT companies Softcube and Zakaz.ua. The latter was featured in Techstars, a famous accelerator in Boston. In 2015, CIG invested $1 million in a platform for children KIDOZ (Israel) and $1 million in an international bus ticket booking service Busfor. In 2017, CIG invested in an Indian food delivery service InnerChef, as well as Kray Technologies, a manufacturer of commercial drones for agricultural companies. More details at: http://cig.vc/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1217466/Stepan_Chernovetskyi_CIG.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.