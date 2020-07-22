Scientists in the U.S. claim to have demonstrated an inexpensive, long-life, safe and eco-friendly redox flow battery. The device is said offer coulombic efficiency of 97.9% thanks to functional electrolyte additives, pH and elevated temperature.Researchers at the Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences of the University of Southern California (USC) have demonstrated a new all-iron redox flow battery for renewable energy storage they claim is inexpensive, safe and eco-friendly as well as offering a long lifetime. Presented in the study Improvements to the Coulombic Efficiency of the Iron ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...