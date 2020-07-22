The Brazilian government has u-turned over solar equipment import duty by introducing a measure to remove the 12% levy for 101 types of module plus some inverters and trackers. President Jair Bolsonaro had vetoed a similar proposal by the Senate and House of Representatives in November, stating it would be too costly.From pv magazine Latin America. Brazil's Resolution No. 70, of July 16 - published on Monday in official journal Diário Oficial da União - will remove import duties for goods including several types of PV module, inverter and solar tracker. The measure, taken by the Foreign Chamber ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
