Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Annual Financial Report

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

2020 ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AND NOTICE OF AGM

22 July 2020

Copies of the annual report and financial statements to 30 April 2020 including the Notice of AGM have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.premiermiton.com/migo

- ENDS -

Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

0203 709 8732