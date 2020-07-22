Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 637 internationalen Medien
Ist das eine “Tenbagger”-Gelegenheit? Spekulation auf eine “Monsterakquisition” und starke Meldung am Mittwoch veröffentlicht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.07.2020 | 10:58
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Annual Financial Report

Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

London, July 22

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

2020 ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AND NOTICE OF AGM

22 July 2020

Copies of the annual report and financial statements to 30 April 2020 including the Notice of AGM have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.premiermiton.com/migo

- ENDS -

Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
0203 709 8732

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.