Boku expects to report H120 revenues of at least $24.7m. The Payments business has benefited from increased demand for digital content during lockdown, whereas the Identity business has seen weaker demand due to COVID-19 disruption. Management expects to at least meet consensus EBITDA estimates for FY20, with growth in adjusted EBITDA of at least 65% for the year. We have made minor changes to our forecasts to reflect the relative strengths of the two businesses.

