On, July 17, 2020, Prime Living AB (publ), the parent company of Prime Living Campus Stockholm AB (publ) (the "Company"), published a press release regarding a recapitalization plan with information that its financial position has significantly deteriorated and that the capital structure must be strengthened considerably to avoid a judicial restructuring procedure or bankruptcy. The recapitalization plan includes the bond loan issued by the Company. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's instruments can be given observation status if there is a substantial uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position or the pricing of the instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the bond loan (PRIME CS 101, ISIN code SE0010985218, trading code PRIME_CS_101) issued by Prime Living Campus Stockholm AB (publ) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB