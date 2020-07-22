The government's Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy has drafted secondary legislation aimed at easing the construction of large scale energy storage projects for renewables. Around 100 such batteries could be deployed thanks to the proposed rules, according to the department.The U.K. Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (Beis) has published a draft proposal aimed at spurring the development of large scale energy storage in England and Wales. The secondary legislation, which follows a public consultation launched in October, is intended to encourage investment ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...