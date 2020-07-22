Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 637 internationalen Medien
Ist das eine “Tenbagger”-Gelegenheit? Spekulation auf eine “Monsterakquisition” und starke Meldung am Mittwoch veröffentlicht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LEEL ISIN: SE0001857533 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
RADISSON HOSPITALITY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RADISSON HOSPITALITY AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.07.2020 | 12:05
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Radisson Hospitality AB's Q2 2020 Financial Report on 23 July & Webcast on 24 July

Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) will release its Financial Report Q2-2020 on Thursday 23 July 2020 at 7:30am CEST. Federico J. González, President & CEO, and Sergio Amodeo, CFO, will also host an audio webcast on Friday 24 July 2020 at 10:00am CEST.

To access the telephone conference, please dial one of the following numbers:

LOCATIONPHONE NUMBER
Belgium National free phone080048471
Belgium +32 (0)27 93 38 47
France National free phone0805101465
France +33 (0)1 70 70 07 81
Norway National free phone80056865
Norway+47 21563015
Sweden National free phone0200125160
Sweden+46 (0)8 56618467
Spain National free phone900828480
Spain+34 914143675
United Kingdom National free phone08002796619
United Kingdom+44 (0) 8444819752
USA National free phone18778709135
USA+1 6467413167
Canada National free phone 18669250818
Standard international dial-in+44 (0) 2071 928338

Confirmation Code: 4874225

To follow the webcast, please visit: https://www.radissonhospitalityab.com/investors

For further information, contact:
Lucie Cardona, Director, Corporate Communications
lucie.cardona@radissonhotels.com

ABOUT RADISSON HOSPITALITY AB

Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) is one of the largest hotel companies in Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA) and a member of the Radisson Hotel Group.

Through a master franchise agreement with Radisson Hospitality, Inc. USA - Radisson Hospitality AB operates and develops hotel brands across EMEA - including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED and Park Inn by Radisson. It also operates the Radisson Rewards loyalty program for frequent hotel guests.

Radisson Hospitality AB features a portfolio of 387 hotels, with 84,800+ rooms in operation and 125 hotels, with 24,900+ rooms under development in 80 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Radisson Hospitality AB and its brands employ 44,000+ team members. Radisson Hospitality AB has an industry-leading Responsible Business Program and has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by the US think-tank Ethisphere nine times.

Radisson Hospitality AB is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.
For more information on Radisson Hospitality AB, visit www.radissonhospitalityab.com
For more information on Radisson Hotel Group, visit www.radissonhotels.com/corporate

RADISSON HOSPITALITY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.