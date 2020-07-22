Radisson Hospitality AB's Q2 2020 Financial Report on 23 July & Webcast on 24 July

Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) will release its Financial Report Q2-2020 on Thursday 23 July 2020 at 7:30am CEST. Federico J. González, President & CEO, and Sergio Amodeo, CFO, will also host an audio webcast on Friday 24 July 2020 at 10:00am CEST.
To access the telephone conference, please dial one of the following numbers:
|LOCATION
|PHONE NUMBER
|Belgium National free phone
|080048471
|Belgium
|+32 (0)27 93 38 47
|France National free phone
|0805101465
|France
|+33 (0)1 70 70 07 81
|Norway National free phone
|80056865
|Norway
|+47 21563015
|Sweden National free phone
|0200125160
|Sweden
|+46 (0)8 56618467
|Spain National free phone
|900828480
|Spain
|+34 914143675
|United Kingdom National free phone
|08002796619
|United Kingdom
|+44 (0) 8444819752
|USA National free phone
|18778709135
|USA
|+1 6467413167
|Canada National free phone
|18669250818
|Standard international dial-in
|+44 (0) 2071 928338
Confirmation Code: 4874225
To follow the webcast, please visit: https://www.radissonhospitalityab.com/investors
For further information, contact:
Lucie Cardona, Director, Corporate Communications
lucie.cardona@radissonhotels.com
ABOUT RADISSON HOSPITALITY AB
Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) is one of the largest hotel companies in Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA) and a member of the Radisson Hotel Group.
Through a master franchise agreement with Radisson Hospitality, Inc. USA - Radisson Hospitality AB operates and develops hotel brands across EMEA - including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED and Park Inn by Radisson. It also operates the Radisson Rewards loyalty program for frequent hotel guests.
Radisson Hospitality AB features a portfolio of 387 hotels, with 84,800+ rooms in operation and 125 hotels, with 24,900+ rooms under development in 80 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Radisson Hospitality AB and its brands employ 44,000+ team members. Radisson Hospitality AB has an industry-leading Responsible Business Program and has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by the US think-tank Ethisphere nine times.
Radisson Hospitality AB is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.
For more information on Radisson Hospitality AB, visit www.radissonhospitalityab.com
For more information on Radisson Hotel Group, visit www.radissonhotels.com/corporate