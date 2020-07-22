Radisson Hospitality AB's Q2 2020 Financial Report on 23 July & Webcast on 24 July

Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) will release its Financial Report Q2-2020 on Thursday 23 July 2020 at 7:30am CEST. Federico J. González, President & CEO, and Sergio Amodeo, CFO, will also host an audio webcast on Friday 24 July 2020 at 10:00am CEST.

To access the telephone conference, please dial one of the following numbers:

LOCATION PHONE NUMBER Belgium National free phone 080048471 Belgium +32 (0)27 93 38 47 France National free phone 0805101465 France +33 (0)1 70 70 07 81 Norway National free phone 80056865 Norway +47 21563015 Sweden National free phone 0200125160 Sweden +46 (0)8 56618467 Spain National free phone 900828480 Spain +34 914143675 United Kingdom National free phone 08002796619 United Kingdom +44 (0) 8444819752 USA National free phone 18778709135 USA +1 6467413167 Canada National free phone 18669250818 Standard international dial-in +44 (0) 2071 928338

Confirmation Code: 4874225

To follow the webcast, please visit: https://www.radissonhospitalityab.com/investors

For further information, contact:

Lucie Cardona, Director, Corporate Communications

lucie.cardona@radissonhotels.com



ABOUT RADISSON HOSPITALITY AB

Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) is one of the largest hotel companies in Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA) and a member of the Radisson Hotel Group.

Through a master franchise agreement with Radisson Hospitality, Inc. USA - Radisson Hospitality AB operates and develops hotel brands across EMEA - including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED and Park Inn by Radisson. It also operates the Radisson Rewards loyalty program for frequent hotel guests.

Radisson Hospitality AB features a portfolio of 387 hotels, with 84,800+ rooms in operation and 125 hotels, with 24,900+ rooms under development in 80 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Radisson Hospitality AB and its brands employ 44,000+ team members. Radisson Hospitality AB has an industry-leading Responsible Business Program and has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by the US think-tank Ethisphere nine times.