PGA of Germany and Reakiro Announce Pool Partnership

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2020 / Reakiro, the makers of full spectrum extract CBD Oil have announced a pool partnership with the PGA of Germany. The partnership reflects the recent surge in popularity of CBD in golf throughout the US and on the US PGA Tour.

"Having seen the growth of the CBD segment in US golf and the fast growing acceptance with US tour players, the PGA of Germany were very interested to start a partnership with Reakiro bringing many potential benefits to its members with their CBD products" said Felix Lechner, Head of Marketing and responsible for the PGA's partnerships.

For top professionals who put great stress on their bodies through practice, tournaments and gym work every single week, CBD is recognised as a popular supplement to their performance. Among the most prominent US tour players using and endorsing CBD products are Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Lucas Glover, Scott Piercy and Scott McCarron who all have signed partnerships with US CBD companies - their brand names now popping up on visors and bags across the tournament fields.

"We are extremely delighted to join the family of pool partners of the PGA of Germany and our entire team is very much looking forward to supporting teaching and playing professionals with our high-quality CBD product range" said Axel Hluchy, Managing Partner of Reakiro Europe and an enthusiastic golfer himself. "In particular I am very glad that with Tony Lloyd, a member of the Board of the German PGA, an internationally experienced golf professional is now contributing his expertise to our golf activities at Reakiro to position our brand in the German golf sport".

About PGA of Germany

Established in 1927 the PGA (Professional Golfers Association) of Germany is with its almost 2,000 members the biggest PGA in Continental Europe of which 1,635 are teaching professionals. The remaining members are tour players and trainees. The goal of the association is to promote the game of golf in Germany and to represent the interests of its professional members.

About Reakiro

Reakiro is a leading European manufacturer and supplier of premium CBD products and one of the few European manufacturers who can consistently trace the entire product lifecycle from seed to sale. The company offers a full line of CBD and hemp-oil products including skin care creams, topicals, capsules, sprays and their signature oils. Reakiro CBD oil is a full spectrum oil produced from the highest quality industrial hemp cultivated in the EU and tested by independent third-party laboratories.

