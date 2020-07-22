Eventus Systems appoints Joseph Schifano to new role of Global Head of Regulatory Affairs

Names Mikhail Gasiorowski Sales Director, North America and Diane Imas Director of Marketing

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus Systems, Inc., a multi-award winning global trade surveillance and risk management software platform provider, today announced the appointment of Joseph Schifano as Global Head of Regulatory Affairs, Mikhail Gasiorowski as Sales Director, North America, and Diane Imas as Director of Marketing. Schifano is an attorney with more than 20 years of experience in market surveillance matters, most recently as Deputy General Counsel and Global Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) of Tower Research Capital in New York, along with senior regulatory roles at two global banks and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Schifano, Gasiorowski and Imas are all based in New York and report respectively to Eventus President Jeff Bell, Global Head of Sales Scott Schroeder and Chief Strategy Officer Eric Einfalt. The three new roles are the latest in a series of strategic hires this year as part of the firm's aggressive growth strategy facilitated by a successful investment round that closed in February.

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "Joe brings outstanding experience to this important new regulatory affairs role, with expertise across the legal, compliance, supervisory, risk management and technology landscapes. Mikhail already has a strong track record running North American Sales in the trade surveillance space, and Diane is another great addition to the firm with her hands-on integrated marketing experience in the fintech and financial services sector. We've been very fortunate at a time when many companies are contracting to add significant depth to our talented team."

Schifano said: "I met Travis and Jeff when Eventus was just starting out and have been impressed with the Validus platform from those early days. I look forward to partnering with our key client stakeholders - as a former CCO who understands their perspective - to continually assess and improve their experience, generate ideas for new functionality and products based on marketplace intelligence, and ensure we stay ahead of global regulatory developments that impact clients' businesses."

At Tower, Schifano led the global compliance team covering proprietary trading activity in electronic markets worldwide. Prior to his appointment as Global CCO, Schifano served as Head of Americas Compliance. He joined Tower as Counsel in 2014. Previously, he was Vice President, U.S. Markets in the Legal Department at the NYSE, responsible for advising the exchange's affiliates on rule interpretations, regulatory exams and regulatory reporting. Prior to joining NYSE in 2013, Schifano served as Director, Equities Supervision - Americas at Barclays Capital Inc. in New York. He spent more than 10 years at UBS Securities LLC in a number of roles including Regulatory Attorney, Head of Customer Service and Regulatory Affairs Officer. Schifano received a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Social Sciences and Business from Binghamton University in Vestal, New York, and a Juris Doctor from New York Law School.

For more than two years beginning in early 2018, Gasiorowski was Director of Sales, North America for b-next Americas, Inc., a provider of software solutions for capital markets trading surveillance and compliance. For six years prior, he served in the same role at Business Connect China, Inc., an independent research provider focused on China and the emerging markets. From 2008 to 2011, Gasiorowski was in sales at UBS Investment Bank, in roles related to exchange-traded derivatives and prime services clearing. Gasiorowski received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

Imas has a decade of communications experience in New York in roles spanning marketing, public relations (PR) and investor relations (IR). Prior to joining Eventus she was Associate Director of Brand, Advertising and Content for Prometheum, Inc., a blockchain securities platform. She previously served as Senior Director of Communication, Business Development for a global initial coin offering (ICO) company, as blockchain technology first entered the financial marketplace. From 2011 to 2018, she worked at several PR, marketing and IR firms including Cognito Media, Peppercomm and KCSA Strategic Communications. Imas began her career at The Week Magazine. She is the New York City community partner for the FinTech Connector, a professional membership network connecting fintech start-ups and entrepreneurs with global professionals, organizations and investors. Imas earned a Bachelor of Science degree in public relations from Boston University's College of Communications and has a certificate in digital marketing from Columbia Business School.

