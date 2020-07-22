Life sciences companies and doctors can leverage Veeva CRM Engage Meeting across the online meeting platforms they're already using

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced it is bringing Veeva CRM Engage Meeting functionality to Zoom and Microsoft Teams. Now customers will have greater flexibility and choice in how they conduct remote meetings and connect with healthcare professionals (HCPs).

"Our open approach gives the life sciences industry the freedom to use Veeva software the way that works best for them and meets their needs," said Arno Sosna, general manager of Veeva CRM. "Customers will have more options in how they leverage Veeva CRM Engage Meeting and collaborate with doctors that may already be using Zoom and Microsoft Teams."

Seamless integration with Zoom and Microsoft Teams enables customers to benefit from the same innovative functionality in Veeva CRM Engage Meeting across any platform. Companies can use remote sampling to capture HCP product sample requests; remote medical inquiry management to compliantly respond to HCP medical inquiries; and remote consent for HCPs to approve their communication preferences remotely.

Veeva CRM Engage Meeting makes online meetings with healthcare providers easy and compliant. The application is free for life sciences companies through December 2020 so they can stay connected with HCPs as in-person access remains limited during COVID-19. Integration with Zoom and Microsoft Teams is planned for availability in January 2021.

In other news today, Veeva announced that Syneos Health is offering biopharmaceutical customers Veeva Commercial Cloud solutions to speed commercial launches. Read today's press release for more information.

To learn more about Veeva CRM Engage Meeting, visit: veeva.com/EngageMeeting.

Additional Information

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 875 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

