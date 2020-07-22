Breast Implant Market size will be growing at a CAGR of over 10.3% by 2026 - Exclusive [180 pages] Reports by Research Dive

PUNE, India, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In modern society, most common among the women is the use of breast implants in cosmetic enhancement. Breast implants help to improve the individual's appearance and retain the body's shape. Breast implants are available on the market in different shapes and sizes, but it is important for both the patient and the physicians to use FDA-approved fillers. With the increase in women's disposable income, the economic output will multiply and help the expansion of the market.

Factors such as increased physical appearance and aesthetics in women, increased disposable income, increased demand for composite breast implants, increased health care expenditure will drive market growth during the forecast period. Spending power is a leading factor that creates a steep global demand for cosmetic surgery in terms of breasts. Women belonging to the higher social classes are the primary client base.

Drivers and Opportunities

A significant increase in technological advances, coupled; with an increasing improvement in the design of breast implants, will further encourage market players to develop innovative implants, which will further increase product demand. Increased awareness of the existence of the rehabilitation alternative will further contribute to a higher number of women opting for breast reconstruction operations, which will further boost the market growth. Significant growth in the incidence of breast cancer, coupled with a consequent increase in mastectomy, will serve as some of the most significant factors for market growth in the coming years.

However, the risk of infection and re-surgery in the event of an error restricts the growth of the market. Costly treatment expenditures accompanied by additional supplementary drugs and complications will reduce the growth of the breast implant industry over the forecast period. A new research report by Research Dive found that Breast Implant's Market size would reach $4.9 trillion by 2026 and will rise by over 10.3% in CAGR from 2018 to 2026.

Breast Implant Market: Segmentation

By Product Type:

The silicone breast implant category is projected to have a significant market share during the forecast period. Growth in the sector is due to relatively fewer complications, increased availability of the extended product line, and premium-priced items.

Silicone Breast Implants

Saline Breast Implants

By Shape:

Because these implants are available on a wide range of diameters, which makes round breasts more flexible, the market has previously held the largest income share. The categories mentioned above will in the foreseeable future increase demand for round breast implants. During the forecast period in a vigorous CAGR, the demand for anatomic breast implants would be rising. Such devices are also used in breast/breasts reconstruction, regeneration of the loss of breast volume during breastfeeding, and the adjustment of asymmetric conduct.

The market for anatomical breast implants will grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period. Such implants are also used for breast raising, the recovery of missing breast volume after breastfeeding and the balance of asymmetries, and the growing use will increase demand for the product, thereby enhancing market growth.

Round Breast Implants

Anatomical Breast Implants

By End-User:

Given the increasing number of plastic surgeons in combination with the increasing number of private centers, the end-user segment of the clinics is highly appreciated. Over a shorter period of time, clinics perform breast implant operations that should increase the market for treatments in these environments. Furthermore, access to qualified resources and advanced products will increase breast implantation in clinics and thereby increase the size of the clinic sector in the next term. Over the prediction period, hospitals as the end-user segment will see profitable growth in robust CAGR. In addition to clinics and outpatient centers, the hospitals are much larger and have well-organized health professionals, infirmaries and other professionals. In the next few years for breast implantation, greater safety and care in the hospital will further boost the inflow of patients to the hospital. The market can be categorized into the following segments:

Hospitals

Cosmetology Clinics

By Region:

The market for breast implants in North America has a significant market share due to the growing trend of breast enhancement procedures. Rising acceptance of quality products, highly advanced healthcare infrastructure and increased awareness of breast implants should boost the growth of the U.S. breast implant industry over the projected timeframe. The market size in the Asia Pacific will see a significant increase in fast CAGR due to the presence of a large beach community and accessibility in plastic surgery. The rapid improvement of healthcare infrastructure, along with an accumulative total of plastic surgeons, should aid as a high impact influence for market growth. On the basis of region, the market is classified in the following segments:

Europe

North America

APAC

Latin America

Rest of World

Top 10 Key Players in Breast Implant Market

Groupe Sebbin Allergan Mentor Worldwide LLC GC Aesthetics Laboratoires Arion Sientra Inc. Hansbiomed Co. Ltd. CEREPLAS Silimed Groupe Sebbin SAS

Product development and acquisitions are some of the strategies preferred by the operating companies.

