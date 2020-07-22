Helps Regulated Organizations Govern Use of Popular Communication and Collaboration Platform, Support Remote Workforces

Smarsh, enabling organizations to manage the risk and uncover the value within their electronic communications, today announced comprehensive capture and archive support for Zoom chat, voice and video recordings.

Businesses have increasingly relied on web conferencing and collaboration platforms to augment their operations, especially since COVID-19 has pushed much of the workforce into remote settings. Over the first three months of 2020, Zoom usage exploded from 10 million daily meeting participants to over 200 million. Organizations, particularly those in highly regulated industries like financial services, need the right solution to manage risk and meet compliance and e-discovery obligations.

Smarsh provides capture and archiving support for content generated through Zoom meetings, Zoom rooms, Zoom phone, and in-meeting and out-of-meeting chat. Audio content can be transcribed in over 120 languages and regional dialects. Once ingested into a Smarsh Connected Archive solution, Zoom content is automatically indexed, stored in immutable format and made accessible for Supervision and Discovery. Customers can search transcripts and metadata and play back Zoom audio alongside all other voice and text-based content within their archive.

"Zoom is a cornerstone technology for a vast number of organizations, particularly with work-from-home requirements," said Adam Miller-Howard, Vice President, Business Development at Smarsh. "Smarsh customers can now embrace the full functionality of Zoom across meetings, rooms, calls and chat while supporting the most rigorous risk, compliance and e-discovery initiatives."

Financial services organizations regulated by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II) in the European Union must comply with voice recording and electronic communications compliance requirements. Firms regulated by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) must also meet regulatory obligations to retain, produce and supervise electronic communications.

Smarsh offers unified search and play back of voice content from Zoom, Microsoft Teams and other leading voice platforms alongside their text-based electronic communications. Smarsh captures content across an industry-leading breadth of communication channels, including email, mobile text messages, collaboration platforms, social media and voice channels.

For more information, please visit https://www.smarsh.com/channel/zoom-us/.

About Smarsh:

Smarsh is the recognized global leader in electronic communications archiving solutions for regulated organizations. The Smarsh Connected Suite provides innovative capture, archiving, e-discovery, and supervision solutions across the industry's widest breadth of communication channels.

Scalable for organizations of all sizes, the Smarsh platform provides customers with compliance built on confidence. It enables them to strategically future-proof as new communication channels are adopted, and to realize more insight and value from the data in their archive. Customers strengthen their compliance and e-discovery initiatives, and benefit from the productive use of email, social media, mobile/text messaging, instant messaging and collaboration, web, and voice channels.

Smarsh serves a global client base that spans the top banks in North America and Europe, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, and registered investment advisors. Smarsh also enables federal and state government agencies to meet their public records and e-discovery requirements. For more information, visit www.smarsh.com/.

