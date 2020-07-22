CPR Cell Phone Repair Welcomes New Store in Iowa

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2020 / CPR Cell Phone Repair is pleased to announce the latest franchise joining its growing network of mobile repair stores. The network congratulates Linda and Henry Metz on the opening of their new CPR store, CPR Cell Phone Repair Sioux City.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Sioux City, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/sioux-city-ia

"I want to congratulate and welcome Linda and Henry into the CPR Network," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "Their past business experience, paired with CPR's competitive offerings, will undoubtedly allow CPR Sioux City to become the community's first-choice in repair services. CPR is thrilled to expand our Iowa presence with this new location."

Located in Northwest Iowa, Sioux City borders Nebraska and South Dakota. It was founded in 1854 and is the state's fourth-largest city. The city is home to several well-known attractions, including Stone State Park, Sergeant Floyd Monument, and Sioux City Public Museum. CPR Sioux City is centrally located on 19th Street and Hamilton Boulevard, across from Walgreens.

"Linda and I are looking forward to offering quality and affordable repair solutions to Sioux City's residents, said owner Henry Metz. "With our combined business and technology backgrounds, I'm confident we can quickly grow this new franchise into a thriving, well-known repair service."

Henry and Linda were both born and educated in Sioux City. Prior to opening up a CPR franchise, they had each spent time as business owners in Sioux City. When they're not working, they enjoy traveling and spending quality time with family members.

The CPR Sioux City team members are professionally trained and experienced in providing unparalleled customer service and technology repair solutions. The store services damaged and malfunctioning electronics, ranging from smartphones and tablets to laptops, MP3 players, and game consoles.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Sioux City is located at:

1921 Hamilton Blvd

Sioux City, IA 51104

Please contact the store at 712-224-5557 or via email: CPRSiouxCity@gmail.com

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, CPR was ranked in the top 50 of the list and placed second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales franchise business category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

216-647-0645 x 617

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/598443/CPR-Cell-Phone-Repair-Welcomes-New-Store-in-Iowa