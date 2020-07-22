StorMagic's First Cloud Services Offering lets Customers Deploy Enterprise-wide Key Management in Less Than Five Minutes

StorMagic, simplifying storage and security from the edge to the core, announced its first cloud services offering, Key Management as a Service (KMaaS), which is designed to address potential security concerns by integrating with any encrypted data across on-premise, hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments. All a customer's encryption keys can be managed from one simple cloud service. StorMagic KMaaS is compatible with any use case, including onsite storage, databases and backup cloud applications and hardware security modules (HSMs).

Through this latest offering, StorMagic continues to execute on its strategy to further integrate the edge with core datacenters and the cloud by hosting its flagship security solution, SvKMS, in the cloud and delivering KMaaS for any onsite or cloud use case. Customers can configure their account and begin managing keys throughout their enterprise within five minutes of deployment. Unlike traditional cloud service providers that focus

on proprietary individual cloud applications and services, StorMagic provides key management for any cloud, hybrid cloud or multi-cloud deployment.

"At InfoCert, we were looking for a way to deploy an enterprise key manager without having to add on-premise software at our sites in order to save time, money and unnecessary hassle," said Leonardo Calaon, service owner and IT operations, InfoCert. "StorMagic's KMaaS has given us a secure, simple way to enable encryption and manage all of the keys in our MongoDB environment."

StorMagic's KMaaS is FIPS 140-2 certified and ensures that keys are always secure and accessible using advanced clustering techniques, multi-level key security and strong authorization methods. StorMagic KMaaS integrates with any use case through open standards like Bring Your Own Key (BYOK), a RESTful API and also Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) which is not available from the leading public cloud providers.

"StorMagic Cloud Services simplifies IT services that existing clouds cannot, and are designed to eliminate the cost and pain of running storage and security software onsite," said Bruce Kornfeld, chief marketing and product officer, StorMagic. "KMaaS is the first of many cloud-based storage and security services designed to help our customers save both time and money."

Pricing and Availability

StorMagic KMaaS is available today from StorMagic's global network of reseller and technology partners. Pricing for a geographically distributed multi-node, configuration begins at $575 per month.

Additional Resources

Visit the StorMagic website to read more about StorMagic Cloud Services and KMaaS and browse the resources including data sheets and infographics. Click here to register for our upcoming webinar and live demo of the KMaaS solution on July 28 at 11a.m. EDT 4p.m. BST.

About StorMagic

StorMagic is making the complex simple for edge computing environments, and we're leading the industry in bringing the edge to the core, in the datacenter and cloud. Our storage and security products are simple, lightweight and cost-effective without sacrificing enterprise-class features for organizations with one to thousands of sites. SvSAN is a highly available two-node virtual SAN designed for hyperconverged edge and small datacenter sites. SvKMS is a flexible and robust encryption key manager for edge, datacenter and cloud. More than 1,300 customers worldwide have chosen StorMagic to lower costs, ensure data security and uptime and simplify operations. For additional information, visit www.stormagic.com.

Join the Conversation

Contacts:

