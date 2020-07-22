Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.07.2020
22.07.2020 | 14:17
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of second quarter and half-year results 2020

Hexagon Composites ASA's second quarter and half-year results 2020 will be released on 12 August 2020 at 07:00 CEST.

Jon Erik Engeset (CEO) and David Bandele (CFO) will present the results at 08:30 CEST and the presentation will be broadcasted live via www.hexagongroup.com. The presentation will be held in English.

A recording of the presentation will be made available on our website after the presentation.


For more information:

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

