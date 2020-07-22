Parliament has adopted Draft Law 3658 which can now be signed into law by the president. Payment reductions for solar have been further eased and curtailment will now be compensated but talk of extending the duration of the newly-reset FIT levels appears to have fallen by the wayside.The passage of Ukraine's Draft Law 3658 - which confirms retroactive cuts to previously signed renewable energy feed-in tariffs (FITs) - is set to soften the blow further than originally suggested for solar project developers. However the bill, which yesterday passed its second and final reading before adoption by ...

