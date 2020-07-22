CounterPath Corporation: CounterPath UC Solutions Empower Genesis Financial Solutions' Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) to Rapidly Transition to New Remote Working Environment

Bria Enterprise solution has enabled the organization's 400-seat call center to quickly adjust to remote working conditions during the COVID-19 public health emergency

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2020 / CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSX:PATH), a global provider of award-winning Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) solutions for enterprises and service providers, today announced that its Bria Enterprise solution has enabled Genesis Financial Solutions to quickly adapt to remote working conditions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The financial solutions provider, which specializes in 'second-look financing' for consumers and merchants that are unable to borrow from a prime lender, provides direct-to-consumer credit cards to aid customers in rebuilding credit. Support for its customer base is delivered by its 400 strong call center based in Akron, Ohio.

Genesis Financial Solutions has long relied on a virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) for its operations, with a limited use of softphones. Being a credit card provider, Genesis relies heavily on a team of call agents to deal with the round the clock assistance its customers need. Upon having to rapidly shift to a remote working model due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the team quickly realized its existing setup was not up to the task.

"The solution we had in place simply wasn't built for this," said Mike Smith, VP Technical Services. "Our team had difficulty logging in, establishing and maintaining a connection when working remotely." Smith and his team needed an efficient solution that would integrate into their existing VDI, creating a smoother process for the team, and providing full support throughout the deployment.

"We initially looked to our existing PBX provider for a softphone solution, but quickly discovered that the offering was far too complex, difficult to use, and they were unable to provide the support we needed to migrate in the first instance," added Smith. "Following a short engagement with CounterPath, we were quickly set up with Bria Enterprise licenses for the entire site. Bria Enterprise is now a vital part of our strategic solution, operating on our existing VDI. In running from the data center, all the heavy lifting and processing is done by large servers, resulting in seamless voice traffic."

The solution has been very well received among the team, who have seen much smoother processing, fast and easy logins, and better visibility of callers' accounts to effectively deliver the support they need. The once twenty-minute log-in process now takes no longer than a minute.

"Not only has Bria Enterprise seamlessly slotted into our new remote working environment, it provides us with call encryption by preventing agents recording calls locally to give an extra layer of security," Smith concluded. "Customer support has been great, the technical sales team from CounterPath has been fantastic, and I've walked away with confidence in the support we're receiving."

"After years of increasing interest in a remote working approach, we're seeing an influx of organizations looking to move to that model, fast," said Todd Carothers, Chief Revenue Officer at CounterPath. "We are in a great position to help companies like Genesis Financial Solutions seamlessly switch to this new way of working. With the help of Bria Enterprise, no matter how disperse Genesis Financial Solutions workforce may be, we can quickly turn up users no matter where they are located."

About Genesis Financial

Genesis Financial Solutions, Inc. is the leading provider of near-prime consumer financing through general purpose & private label credit card solutions. Their innovative card programs offer consumers turned down by a prime lender a second chance to access financing with simple terms, competitive rates, and excellent customer service. Genesis Financial Solutions also partners with leading retailers in each of the key industries they serve including furniture, home improvement, jewelry, eCommerce, and more. Additional information may be found at www.genesis-fs.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/genesis-financial-solutions/

About CounterPath

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) is revolutionizing how people communicate in today's modern mobile workforce. Its award-winning Bria solutions for desktop and mobile devices enable organizations to leverage their existing PBX and hosted voice call servers to extend seamless and secure unified communications and collaboration services to users regardless of their location and network. CounterPath technology meets the unique requirements of several industries, including the contact center, retail, warehouse, hospitality, and healthcare verticals. Its solutions are deployed worldwide by 8×8, Airbnb, AmeriSave, BT, Citibank, Comcast, Fusion, Fuze, Liberty Global, Uber, Windstream and others. Learn more at counterpath.com and follow on Twitter @counterpath.

