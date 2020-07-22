Neat as a Service extends Zoom Hardware as a Service to serve customers globally

Neat, a Norwegian company whose pioneering team have been at the cutting edge of video communications for decades, today announced its Neat as a Service (NaaS) subscription offering. NaaS makes it quick and easy for Zoom customers outside the US to deploy Neat hardware devices in their meeting spaces. Neat and Zoom have also disclosed that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) has made an additional financial investment in Neat.

"Zoom and Neat together are making it easy for customers to expand their video conferencing capabilities. Our additional investment in Neat reflects our conviction that Neat's devices are an outstanding complement to Zoom's communications platform," said Eric S. Yuan, Zoom CEO. "We believe Neat offers innovative technology that ensures Zoom customers enjoy an incredible meeting room experience."

Aligned with Zoom's recently introduced Hardware as a Service (HaaS), NaaS is provided directly by Neat and expands the reach of Zoom HaaS beyond the US, enabling Zoom customers globally to consume Neat devices. Among other things, it's an ideal solution for customers with offices and teams scattered throughout different countries, as they can ensure a consistent global experience for all users.

As the new normal forces people around the world to adapt their ways of working, both in offices and remotely, video conferencing is proving to be a key tool in supporting continued productivity and driving stronger collaboration. NaaS makes it seamless for customers with a Zoom Rooms license to equip their meeting spaces with any of Neat's world-class devices: Neat Bar and Neat Pad, and Neat Board when it begins shipping at the end of October. With easy ordering and set up, customers can quickly enjoy all the benefits of deploying Zoom Rooms the Neat way, including receiving all the latest software releases and support from Zoom.

"Zoom customers globally are transitioning back to a mix of office and remote work, and need a scalable, cost-effective way to quickly expand their Zoom deployments in their meeting spaces," said Jeff Smith, Head of Zoom Rooms, Zoom. "Neat's innovative devices deliver a great user experience and are easy to install and manage. NaaS builds on that by giving customers the purchasing flexibility and choice they need."

"Subscription models such as Neat as a Service are the future of video conferencing since they eliminate expensive up-front costs and the complexity of deployment and ongoing support," said Roopam Jain, Industry Director, Unified Communications and Collaboration at Frost and Sullivan. "Video meetings are a better way to connect and collaborate. Particularly today, users need video that just works, whether they are in their home offices or meeting rooms."

Customers currently pay for their Zoom Rooms licenses through a subscription service from Zoom. With NaaS, they can use a subscription model for Neat devices as well, making the budgeting and managing of their Zoom Rooms even simpler.

NaaS is available now at neat.no and offers a 24-month plan with flexible payment options so customers can select the plan that best suits their requirements and budget. Neat Bar subscriptions start from as low as US$ 100/mo with an annual billing option. After the initial 24-month term, customers can then choose to upgrade their Neat system for the latest model with the newest hardware technology. Customers can also easily add further Neat devices to their existing plan to keep everything on a single contract.

"Neat was designed for Zoom, with the sole purpose of delivering a delightful meeting room experience to Zoom customers. We have achieved that by providing Zoom customers around the globe with our beautifully designed, simple to set up, feature-rich devices," said Simen Teigre, Neat CEO. "NaaS is the next step in our mission, offering a flexible subscription service that allows businesses to expand their Zoom solution with Zoom Rooms in a hassle-free way."

About Neat

Neat designs simple and elegant video meeting devices that just work. The company was founded in Oslo, Norway, by a team that for decades have shaped game-changing innovations for some of the most recognized brands in video communications. All Neat products are available to buy directly online from neat.no and ship globally. Offering unique features, they are easy to set up and use, making Zoom Rooms the smoothest and best it's ever been. For more information on Zoom Rooms the Neat way, visit neat.no or @neat_no.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200722005220/en/

Contacts:

Amy Martin

Media Relations

amy.martin@neat.no

+1 408 391 5194