ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.: ENDRA Life Sciences Granted Additional European Patent As Commercialization Begins

New grant expands coverage of key U.S. platform patent to Europe

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2020 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ('ENDRA') (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), has recently been issued European Patent 3328285 from the European Patent Office (EPO).

"The granting of our second European patent comes at an opportune time, as we're currently focusing on finalizing our first clinical evaluation reference sites in Europe and initiating sales in this key market, where the TAEUS Fatty Liver Imaging Probe System received CE Mark Approval in the first half of the year," said ENDRA's Chief Executive Officer, Francois Michelon.

The recently issued patent extends coverage to Europe for an important platform capability of TAEUS covered in the related U.S. patent, US10022107. More specifically, the patent covers ENDRA's method and system to improve ultrasound image quality and spatial resolution in tissue regions where fat-induced artifacts impair conventional ultrasound reconstruction methods. ENDRA's method and system also potentially reduces the computation-time that is typically required to correct for fat-related aberrations.

Kai Thomenius PhD, a research scientist at the Institute of Medical Engineering & Science at The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and co-inventor of the patent, said, "This is a novel approach to correcting fat induced image distortion in ultrasound imaging, leveraging the inherent fat and lean tissue contrast of thermoacoustics."

"While our European patent grants are significant because they apply to our platform capabilities in our first commercial market, it is important to understand these patents are supported and strengthened by the fact they are part of a growing IP portfolio, which currently stands at 72 assets, which cover other critical aspects of our technology," concluded Michelon.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like an MRI, but at 1/50th of the cost, at the point of patient care. TAEUS is designed to work in concert with existing ultrasound systems. TAEUS is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver, as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and inflammation (NASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over 1 billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. www.endrainc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations regarding the commercialization and sales of our TAEUS device in European jurisdictions, obtaining U.S. 510(k) regulatory approval for our TAEUS device and the timing of any such approval; plans relating to our supply chain and clinical studies of the TAEUS device, including its adoption by clinicians; and expectations concerning ENDRA's product development and business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our ability to develop a commercially feasible technology; receipt of necessary regulatory approvals; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business strategy; our ability to find and maintain development partners, market acceptance of our technology, the amount and nature of competition in our industry; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and the other risks and uncertainties described in ENDRA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and ENDRA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

