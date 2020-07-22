Agency Guacamole: Hit the Reset Button on Your Hair With the New Deep Clean Shampoo From Baxter of California

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2020 / ??Baxter of California, the iconic 55-year-old men's grooming brand, introduces the new Deep Clean Shampoo for all hair types.

Build-up from styling products, dirt, oils and other elements is extremely common for men, no matter the length of their hair. The Baxter of California Deep Clean Shampoo will help guys-or anyone with hair that needs some help-remove all of the above without stripping hair of natural oils.

"One of the top comments we get from customers is the difficulty removing product build-up after a great hair day," says Carmen Serna, Barber at Baxter Finley Barber & Shop in West Hollywood, CA. "With this new addition to our hair care category, we're excited to bring to market an effective shampoo solution that cleanses deeply without overdrying. And it smells nice, too."

The introduction of the Deep Clean Shampoo expands Baxter of California's award-winning grooming range, which includes products for Hair, Skin, Shave and Body, and effectively gives consumers the chance to hit the "reset" button on overstyled hair.

The Deep Clean Shampoo leaves hair looking and feeling extremely clean, thanks to its key ingredient profile:

Apple Cider Vinegar , which is known to help improve scalp health, strengthen hair and enhance shine and is gaining popularity in grooming as a cleansing ingredient.

, which is known to help improve scalp health, strengthen hair and enhance shine and is gaining popularity in grooming as a cleansing ingredient. Ginseng , the venerable root renowned worldwide for its many benefits, used within the formula to help nourish the scalp. ?

, the venerable root renowned worldwide for its many benefits, used within the formula to help nourish the scalp. ? Sulfate-free formula, meaning the product won't overly cleanse, dry out or strip the hair of natural oils.

Formulated for all hair types, including those who suffer from oil-prone hair or dry scalp, the new Deep Clean Shampoo means the compromise between product-heavy hairstyles and clean hair is no longer needed.

Priced at $34 for 16 oz, the Deep Clean Shampoo is now available exclusively on BaxterofCalifornia.com and will be on sale at select retailers starting in August.

ABOUT BAXTER OF CALIFORNIA:

Since 1965, Baxter of California has been a pioneer in understanding and meeting personal care needs. Our curated range of hair, skin, shave and body essentials and lifestyle products are all tried and tested by master barbers at our award-winning Baxter Finley Barber & Shop in Los Angeles. Our products are designed for quality and versatility to provide consumers with everything they need to confidently be who they are.

