Gatling Exploration??????? Inc.: Gatling Appoints Gold Explorer and Geologist to the Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2020 / GATLING EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQX:GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling") is pleased to announce that Jody Dahrouge, P. Geo., has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Dahrouge is a senior geologist and President of Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., a geological services company established in 1998, that provides consulting services to a broad range exploration and mining companies worldwide. He is a professional geologist (Alberta) and holds Bachelor of Science degrees in geology and computing science, both from the University of Alberta. Mr. Dahrouge is also the President of DG Resource Management Ltd., a project generator which has identified, acquired and advanced a number of gold projects throughout North America. He has also been a director of several public companies exploring for and advancing gold projects throughout the Americas.

Nav Dhaliwal, president and CEO of Gatling, commented, "Gatling's first drill program at the Larder gold project was a tremendous success - growing and connecting zones, as well as opening up an entirely new area 6km north of the main trend. We are planning an aggressive follow up and are delighted that Jody Dahrouge has joined the Board. His experience and insight will be of great value to the Company as we advance, and we look forward to working with him over the coming months."

The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock options under its stock option plan to directors, officers and consultants for the purchase of up to 1,900,000 common shares at a price of $0.34 per share for a period of three years, subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling Exploration is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 kilometers east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370-hectare project area is positioned 7 kilometers west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

