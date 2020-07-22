

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), in an update on the status of the ongoing regulatory review for the pending acquisition of Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) by Cisco, said that the companies remain actively engaged with the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People's Republic of China, and expect the acquisition to receive regulatory clearance.



In July 2019, Cisco said that it agreed to buy Acacia Communications for $70.00 per share in cash or about $2.6 billion on a fully diluted basis, net of cash and marketable securities.



