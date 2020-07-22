Technavio has been monitoring the slide stainer market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.63 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Agilent Technologies Inc., bioMérieux SA, Cardinal Health Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., General Data Co. Inc., Merck KGaA, Sakura Finetek Japan Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing advances in automated slide stainers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Slide Stainer Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Slide Stainer Market is segmented as below:

End-user Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Research and Academic Institutes

Geographic Landscape Asia Europe North America ROW



Slide Stainer Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The slide stainer market report covers the following areas:

Slide Stainer Market Size

Slide Stainer Market Trends

Slide Stainer Market Analysis

This study identifies the availability of barcode scanning features in slide stainers as one of the prime reasons driving the slide stainer market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Slide Stainer Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist slide stainer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the slide stainer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the slide stainer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of slide stainer market vendors

