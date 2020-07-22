Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2020) - Ximen Mining (TSXV: XIM) (OTCQB: XXMMF) (FSE: 1XMA) continues to progress towards gold production at the Nelson mining camp while increasing the size of its land position. At the Kenville Gold Mine, work is progressing on refurbishment of the existing 257 portal to the Kenville Gold mine.

Geotechnical drilling and bolting is underway to secure the overburden above the portal excavation. Installation of the steel culvert, which is already on site, will follow in the 257 Portal. This portal will provide access to the Kenville Mine 257 Level, which will be utilized later when it is connected to the new decline by a raise. The raise will be constructed once the decline advances below the mine and will provide ventilation and a second egress from the mine.

Once the 257 portal rebuild is complete, the company will focus on producing the first Dore bar and work can proceed on starting the new decline following final ministry approval of the program.

Ximen has been highly active this year acquiring several properties in southern BC, particularly in the well-known Nelson Gold mining camp surrounding Ximen's Kenville Gold mine, where Ximen recently added the Venus and Juno Gold Silver mines, a total of 5 claims covering 231 hectares, to its holdings. The new property adjoins Ximen claims east of the Kenville Gold mine and covers the historic Venus and Juno Gold Silver mines, located 4.4 kilometers southwest of Nelson. The two mines combined produced 5,411 tonnes in the early 1900's and again in the 1930's, with production records indicating an average grade of 19.8 grams per tonne gold and 17.7 grams per tonne silver, with minor copper and lead.

Ximen's total holding in the Nelson-Salmo area now stands at approximately 18,983 hectares and the total land holdings controlled by Ximen in southern BC is now approximately 86,448 hectares.

Ximen Mining Corp. also owns 100% interests in 3 other precious metal projects located in southern BC., the Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project, and the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under an option agreement, with the option partner making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.XimenMiningCorp.com, contact Christopher Anderson, President and CEO, at 604-488-3900. For Investor Relations, contact Sophy Cesar, at 604-488-3900 or by email at ir@XimenMiningCorp.com.

