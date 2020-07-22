Anzeige
WKN: 1874 ISIN: GB0030329360 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WINCANTON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WINCANTON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.07.2020 | 15:34
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WINCANTON PLC - Result of AGM

WINCANTON PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, July 22

22 July 2020

WINCANTON PLC ("Wincanton" or the "Group")

Result of AGM

Wincanton PLC, the largest British third-party logistics company, announces that at its Annual General Meeting held on 22 July 2020, all the resolutions, as set out in the Notice of the Meeting, were duly passed on a poll.

The votes were as follows:

RESOLUTIONVOTES FOR%VOTES AGAINST%VOTES TOTAL% OF ISC VOTEDVOTES WITHHELD
1Reports and Accounts91,318,09199.9818,9650.0291,337,05673.343,181
2Annual Report on Remuneration91,139,53599.82167,4420.1891,306,97773.3139,761
3Directors' Remuneration Policy88,034,22496.453,243,7963.5591,278,02073.2968,717
4Elect M.Jayaweera91,256,47299.9637,6860.0491,294,15873.3052,580
5Elect J.Wroath91,279,07299.9731,4280.0391,310,50073.3230,946
6Re-elect G.Barr91,276,97899.9633,2140.0491,310,19273.3231,243
7Re-elect P.Dean91,199,12499.88111,1970.1291,310,32173.3231,048
8Re-elect T.Lawlor91,276,59099.9726,3870.0391,302,97773.3138,458
9Re-elect D.Lentz91,265,66899.9543,9930.0591,309,66173.3231,774
10Re-elect S.Oades91,171,83399.86129,5040.1491,301,33773.3140,098
11Re-elect M.Read91,188,63199.86127,4590.1491,316,09073.3223,708
12To appoint Auditor91,205,15399.8999,6330.1191,304,78673.3135,160
13Remuneration of Auditor 91,309,59599.9723,5340.0391,333,12973.3310,859
14Amendment to share plan rules91,105,24699.81169,3440.1991,274,59073.2970,147
15Donations of political organisations and political expenditure90,821,05299.48471,7730.5291,292,82573.3053,127
16Allot shares88,752,56897.212,548,3472.7991,300,91573.3143,001
17Disapply Pre-emption rights90,990,73199.66314,1860.3491,304,91773.3136,522
18Purchase own shares91,169,31999.83156,7380.1791,326,05773.3315,388
19Notice of meetings other than AGMs90,607,19699.21719,2210.7991,326,41773.3315,029

The number of the Group's shares in issue as at the date of the meeting was 124,543,670 ordinary shares of 10p each.

Please note that each share carries one vote and that a 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against the resolution. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the 'votes for' total.

Copies of the Resolutions will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available to the public for inspection.

For further information please contact:

Wincanton Plc Tel: 01249 710 000

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary

Buchanan Tel: 020 7466 5000

Richard Oldworth/Vicky Hayns

Notes to Editors

About Wincanton

Wincanton is the largest British third-party logistics (3PL) company, providing supply chain solutions to some of the world's most admired companies across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.

As a trusted and respected business partner, we design and implement services and solutions that range from setting up and operating distribution networks, through to bonded warehouses, technology hosting, container transport and storage. We strive for operational excellence in everything we do.

We work hard to understand and respond to our customers' needs, build long-term relationships and use our skills and expertise to deliver a smarter, added value service, every day. Our customers rely on us to make their businesses operate more efficiently and to gain a competitive advantage in their sector.

Key facts:

• 19,100 colleagues

• 200+ locations

• Responsible for 3,500 vehicles

• Revenue £1.1bn

• 5,500 drivers

14m sqft of warehousing space

© 2020 PR Newswire
