The report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) market size from 2017 to 2030. The report also covers current Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Epidemiology

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Diagnosed Incident Population of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), Gender-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), Type-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), Age-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), Diagnosed Incident Population based on Primary Site of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Tumour and Diagnosed Incident Population based on Histologic Classification of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Tumor in the 7MM market covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

Key Findings

The total diagnosed incident population of Glioblastoma Multiforme in the 7 major markets was estimated to be 28,259 in 2017. In case of Glioblastoma Multiforme patients in the United States, the diagnosed cases were 14,666 in 2017.

The total diagnosed incident cases of Glioblastoma Multiforme patients were found to be maximum in males as compared to females in the 7 MM during the study period of 2017-2030.

In the EU5 countries, the diagnosed incident population of Glioblastoma Multiforme was found to be maximum in Germany with 2,876 cases followed by France with 2,683 cases in 2017. While, Spain accounted for the lowest diagnosed incident population of 1,403 in 2017.

As per the analysis, Japan had 1,899 diagnosed incident cases of Glioblastoma Multiforme in 2017.

Drug Chapters

The drug chapter segment of the Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) report encloses the detailed analysis of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) marketed drugs and mid and late stage pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

Marketed Drugs

Avastin: Genentech

Temodar/Temodal: Merck

Emerging Drugs

Ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111): VBL Therapeutics

Trans Sodium Crocetinate: Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Regorafenib: Bayer

Durvalumab (MEDI4736): MedImmune

Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401): DNAtrix

ONC201: Oncoceutics

Selinexor (KPT-330): Karyopharm Therapeutics

Paxalisib (GDC-0084): Kazia Therapeutics

AV-GBM-1: Aivita Biomedical

MDNA55: Medicenna Therapeutics

Market Outlook

In April 2005, the FDA approved a new indication for Temodar capsules (temozolomide) for concurrent use with radiotherapy for the treatment of adults with newly diagnosed GBM and as maintenance therapy after radiotherapy. In addition, in December 2017, the FDA granted full approval of bevacizumab (Avastin) for the treatment of adults with recurrent glioblastoma that has progressed following prior therapy. In case of European and Japanese market, only Temodar has been approved by the EMA and MHLW respectively, for the treatment of patients with GBM.

Glioblastoma Multiforme pipeline is robust and possesses multiple potential drugs in late and mid-stage developments, which is yet to be launched. The pipeline involves drugs with a varied mechanism of action along with different routes of administration, ranging from oral, intravenous, intratumoral, subcutaneous, etc. It is interesting to note that the emerging market of GBM includes budding gene therapy, i.e., Ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111) by VBL Therapeutics, followed by four vaccine/immunotherapy candidates such as VBI-1901, AV-GBM-1 and ITI-1000 (pp65 DC Vaccine), Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401) by VBI Vaccines, Aivita Biomedical, Immunomic Therapeutics, and DNAtrix, respectively.

The potential candidates with promising results in late- or phase III stage of clinical development include Ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111; VBL Therapeutics), Trans Sodium Crocetinate (Diffusion Pharmaceuticals), and Regorafenib (Bayer).

Key Findings

The market size of GBM in the seven major markets was estimated to be USD 1,005 Million in 2017.

The United States accounts for the largest market size of GBM throughout the study period of 2017-2030, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan, which was estimated to be USD 629 Million in 2017.

Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest market size with USD 73 Million in 2017, while Spain had the lowest market size with USD 35 Million.

Japan accounted for the second highest market size in the 7 MM during the forecast period of 2020-2030, which was estimated to be USD 82 Million in 2017.

Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, and phase III stage. It also analyzes key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Pipeline Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing and patent details for Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) emerging therapies.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis

The publisher performs competitive and market Intelligence analysis of the Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) market by using various competitive intelligence tools that include-SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.

In the coming years, Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

The publisher has analysed type-specific data of GBM according to which there are two main types of Glioblastoma: Primary (de novo) and Secondary Glioblastoma, where the majority of cases (>90%) are primary glioblastomas that develop rapidly de novo, without clinical or histological evidence of a less malignant precursor lesion.

Diagnosed incidence according to histological classification of Glioblastoma Multiforme tumor was also assessed, which suggests that the conventional GBM type is more prevalent than giant cell GBM (GC-GBM), and gliosarcoma (GS).

In addition, gender-specific incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme was also assessed. As per the analysis, GBm is more prevalent in males than in females.

The epidemiology segmentation also encompasses diagnosed incident population according to primary site of glioblastoma. As per the estimates, it has been found that the primary site of GBM included maximum cases at parietal site, while minimum number of cases were found in unknown and other sites. This trend is clearly evident across all the 7MM countries for the study period 2017-2030.

The report also encompasses another major segment, i.e., Age-specific Diagnosed Incident Population of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), wherein various age groups have been considered, such as 18, 18-34, 35-64, 65-74 and 75+. It has been found that GBM incidence increases with age peaking at 75-84 years and drops after 85 years.

Expected Launch of potential therapies may increase the market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in the incident population of GBM. The market is expected to witness a significant positive shift owing to the positive outcomes of the several products during the developmental stage by key players such as Bayer, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, VBL Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, DNAtrix, DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Oncoceutics, KaryoPharma, VBI Vaccines, Kazia Therapeutics, Aivita Biomedical, Medicenna Therapeutics, Immunomic Therapeutics and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

