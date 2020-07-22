AmeraMex International, Inc.: AmeraMex International Receives Equipment Order Totaling $1,000,000

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2020 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, today announced that it has received an order totaling $1,000,000.

The order is for refurbished Taylor Equipment loaded container handlers. The equipment was on a one-year rental agreement and the customer decided to convert the agreement to a purchase. The customer is a Northern California logistics company and the equipment is already on site.

CEO Lee Hamre commented, "Our logistics and agriculture/forestry customers are once again buying equipment as port activity is beginning to return to normal and companies from wineries to commercial nurseries are experiencing an increase in demand. We look forward to seeing our international customers begin to purchase equipment as their businesses bounce back from COVID-19 issues.

"To date, we have recorded $6.7 million in sales and expect a good third and fourth quarter. We will be participating in a virtual investment conference next month as well as a digital marketing campaign sponsored by a well-known New York City-based investment firm. We will issue news releases as we get a bit closer to the dates of the conference and campaign launch," added Hamre.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional corporate information, online heavy equipment inventory/ pricing and videos.

