Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc (TURU LN) Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jul-2020 / 16:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 24.2648 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2314839 CODE: TURU LN ISIN: LU1900067601 ISIN: LU1900067601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TURU LN Sequence No.: 77391 EQS News ID: 1099689 End of Announcement EQS News Service

